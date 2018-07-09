Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota has euthanized the last of the three whales it recently rescued.

The health of Bolt, a melon-headed whale who was found earlier this month on Longboat Key, declined rapidly overnight. And, the tough decision was made to end his suffering.

Two pygmy killer whales, Thunder and Lightning, passed away earlier this week. They had been undergoing treatment at Mote since being rescued in August on Sand Key.

"While we're all very saddened by the passing of these three whales, we really have a unique opportunity to learn even more from both the pygmy killer whales and the melon-headed whale," said Gretchen Lovewell, program manager for stranding investigations at Mote.

Necropsies will be conducted on all three whales.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

