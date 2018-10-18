BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Mother Carly Collins says her 11-year-old, epileptic daughter was brutally attacked at school by fellow students.

Ryann Senic is in 6th grade. She says she was cornered by a girl and beaten, while others watched and recorded the attack on their phones.

Senic suffered a severe concussion according to her mom, but it could've been much worse.

"Ryann is epileptic so this could’ve been a deadly thing," Collins said. "She did hit her right in her frontal lobe where her epilepsy is, so I'm very lucky I’m not planning my child’s funeral instead of sitting here because it could’ve been that bad," Ryann explains the attack in her own words.

"She just popped out and said you’re gonna fight me I said I’m not gonna fight you. Then I tried to run out she grabbed me by my hair and said you’re not going anywhere and that’s when she slammed me to the ground," Ryann said. "She started kicking me, punching me, stomping me, hitting me in the front and back of my head, my ribs all over my back."

"I was screaming and crying for help and I was screaming from the top of my lungs," Ryann said. "She could’ve killed me."

Mother Carly Collins is pressing simple assault charges against the juvenile who allegedly attacked her daughter with the help of the School Resource Officer at Turrentine Middle School.

Collins says she is happy with the school's response, specifically the principal. She says the girl who attacked her daughter has been expelled for the year.

"We are glad that she’s gone for this year and that’s something I think the administrative staff took very seriously once they saw the video surface on Facebook, they were adamant," Collins said. "But this has been a nightmare."

Ryann started homebound school, and she will have to do that until at least November 9 because of the concussion. The organization Bikers Against Bullies wanted to organize a ride to school for Ryann, but she doesn't know when she'll be back at school.

They organized a separate event for this Saturday.

