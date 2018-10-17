TAMPA, Fla. – With Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots approaching a combined $1 billion this week, people are doing whatever they can to get in on a chance to win.

For some, that means pooling as much money as they to increase their odds.

“Last time we got it up to $146,000, it got pretty crazy,” said Tampa’s Ryan McGuinness, who organizes a giant pool anytime a jackpot goes above $500 million.

In 2016, when the Powerball jackpot got up to $1.6 billion, his pool got so big that PayPal told him he couldn’t use their service anymore.

This time around, he only collected about $9,000, which bought close to 4,500 Mega Millions tickets. He says if anyone wants to join his pool next time, they can contact him on Facebook.

“They [PayPal] asked me why I was getting all this money in and I told them it was a lottery pool and they said, ‘Great, good luck’, and then I got a lot more money in and they said ,‘You know, this is actually against our terms of service so we can’t allow you to do it’,” said McGuinness. “It wasn’t a big deal, but I don’t want to ban my account or something, so I stopped it.”

But it doesn’t matter how many tickets you buy. For lots of people, just having one ticket in their hand gives them a dream to hold onto.

“Today I feel a little lucky,” said Sallie McDonald of St. Petersburg. “Me, I’ll probably spend the money on the kids, grandkids and probably pay off my house.”

“$600-something million does seem kind of nice. That, and everyone else is buying them so I might as well throw my hat in the ring,” added Christopher Dunlap, fresh on buying his first-ever lottery ticket. “Pay some debts, put it all in the bank, maybe buy a house, car, maybe pay off my grandmother’s place. Just, you know, help the family.”

