PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Power crews are working to restore power to parts of Pinellas County.

The company said there are about 28,000 customers without electricity in northern St. Petersburg, Pinellas Park and surrounding areas because of damage to a transmission line.

The power went out around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Affected areas include:

118th Avenue/49th Street

118th Avenue/43rd Street

Gandy Blvd/Grand Avenue

Mainlands Community

Duke Energy said in a news release that power is expected to be restored by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

You can check the outage map here.

Duke Energy



What other people are reading right now: