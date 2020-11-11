Thousands without power due to Tropical Storm Eta

Crews working to restore power to customers around the Tampa Bay area.

TAMPA, Fla — As Tropical Storm Eta shifted toward the Florida coast overnight, meteorologists warned the storm's winds could cause some power outages across the Tampa Bay area.

As of 3 p.m. Duke Energy is reporting 73 active power outages across Pinellas County with 1,160 customers without power.

Duke Energy's website says: "Estimated times of restoration may be delayed until the storm clears the area and damage assessment is underway."

See updated numbers by clicking here.

TECO was reporting 4,218 outages. See updated numbers by clicking here.

FPL was reporting 4,580 outages in Manatee County and Sarasota County. See updated numbers here.

Of course, these numbers will fluctuate as the storm continues to move and crews are able to restore power.

