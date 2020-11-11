Thousands without power due to Tropical Storm Eta

TAMPA, Fla — As Tropical Storm Eta shifted toward the Florida coast overnight, meteorologists warned the storm's winds could cause some power outages across the Tampa Bay area.
As of 3 p.m. Duke Energy is reporting 73 active power outages across Pinellas County with 1,160 customers without power.
Duke Energy's website says: "Estimated times of restoration may be delayed until the storm clears the area and damage assessment is underway."
See updated numbers by clicking here.
TECO was reporting 4,218 outages. See updated numbers by clicking here.
FPL was reporting 4,580 outages in Manatee County and Sarasota County. See updated numbers here.
Of course, these numbers will fluctuate as the storm continues to move and crews are able to restore power.
What other people are reading right now:
- Models predict Tampa Bay could see 15,000 daily COVID-19 cases by January
- Tracking Eta: Tropical Storm Eta forecast to reach hurricane strength today
- Women have served US armed forces since Revolutionary days, but combat ban wasn't lifted until 2013
- 'Several people' taken to the hospital after Tampa shooting, deputies say
- Pfizer says early data signals COVID-19 vaccine is effective
- Santa is still visiting the Tampa Bay area this year
- 2020 Election Results | Get live results from 10 Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter