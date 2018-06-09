Two men and a woman were arrested on multiple felony drug charges after a house was busted, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives served a search warrant on a home in the 2100 block of Banneker Way on Wednesday. There they found 46 grams of heroin, 30 grams of fentanyl and four grams of cocaine.

They also found a .45 caliber handgun and ammunition.

Arrested were the home's resident, Joseph Wright, 43, Reginald McKenzie, 38, and Tiffany Johnson, 42.

Wright is charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in heroin, principle to sale of fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, and two counts of driving while license suspended. He has prior arrests dating back to 1991 for strong arm robbery, aggravated battery, grand theft and miscellaneous drug charges, deputies said. Wright is being held without bail.

Johnson was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation related to grand theft and was later charged with sale of fentanyl. She remains in custody without bail and has nearly two dozen prior arrests for crimes, including grand theft, fraudulent use of personal identification information and obstruction.

McKenzie was arrested on a warrant for possession of fentanyl and possession of narcotic equipment. At the time of his arrest, he was also charged with driving while license suspended. McKenzie was released Wednesday on $3,500 bail and has prior arrests for domestic battery, the sale of cocaine and several other drug charges.

