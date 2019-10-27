ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If it looked like zombies were taking over St. Petersburg on Saturday night, your eyes were not playing tricks on you.

10News was there while 126 people, dressed as zombies, danced simultaneously to Michael Jackson's "Thriller" in an effort to break a world record for doing exactly that.

They gathered at Ferg's Sports Bar, which was one of the hundreds of locations participating around the world. At exactly 6 p.m., everyone began dancing at once.

Events were held everywhere from Malaysia and Turkey to Japan and Rwanda. Many of the worldwide events raised money for various charities.

Nearly $400,000 had been raised globally, as of Saturday.

We're waiting to find out if they broke the world record.

