Thunderbirds give two flyover performances at 104th running of Indy 500

The Thunderbirds flew over the track after "The National Anthem" and "Back Home Again" at the 2020 Indy 500.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The flyover has become one of the iconic pre-race traditions for the Indianapolis 500 and though this year looked a little different at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the flyover didn't disappoint.

Viewers at home not only got to see one but two flyovers leading up to the start of the race. The first happened right after the "The National Anthem," which was sung this year by the Singing Surgeons.

You can watch their performance below:

The National Anthem + Flyover.



This year's anthem at the #Indy500 is performed by the Singing Surgeons, Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson. TV: NBC pic.twitter.com/HmdE9VcGwU — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 23, 2020

Although fans couldn't see the flyover in person, they were just as impressed watching it from home.

What an inspiring emotional Pre Race ceremony at the 104th Indy 500 Race. The Gun Salute and Taps , the National Anthem and the Flyover by the Blue Angels was so Patriotic. Much Respect. 👍👍🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Mary Anne (@karnation17) August 23, 2020

AF Thunderbirds spot on time on target, always makes or breaks the flyover — jpbruin (@prevention23) August 23, 2020

Nailed it!!!👍👍👍 the best I have heard in a long long time 👏 — Todd Allen (@Tallen0403) August 23, 2020

The second happened as Jim Cornelison was finishing up "Back Home Again in Indiana."

Some comments on the flyover included: "Chills," "That's so awesome," and "Goosebumps... always, every time!"

You guys...this flyover from @AFThunderbirds at the end of “Back Home Again in Indiana” was just so cool.



Also yes I know I filmed vertically but I was caught up in the moment ok. pic.twitter.com/YMeMd9Mj6w — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) August 23, 2020

The Thunderbirds shared stills of the moment on their Twitter page.

It was an honor to perform the flyover for the 104th Indy 500 today!



Good luck to all the racers 🏎 #Indy500



(@usairforce photos by SSgt Andrew Sarver) pic.twitter.com/UbLAt8PXkZ — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) August 23, 2020

