U.S. sailor shoots 3 civilians, kills himself at Pearl Harbor

The military says a U.S. sailor shot three civilians before killing himself at the Navy and Air Force base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Two of the three men shot have died, while the other man was in stable condition at a local hospital.

Authorities don't know a motive behind the shooting.

Doctors monitoring rising RSV and flu cases in Tampa Bay

It's almost the peak of cold and flu season and you may be noticing more and more people around you are sick.

Dr. Nanda is the Chief Medical Officer at a TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track. He said it's almost peak time for the flu, but doctors are also keeping a close eye on the Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV.

St. Pete mayor ends the conversation on Rays' immediate future

Months after the Tampa Bay Rays threw a curveball at ongoing stadium negotiations, Mayor Rick Kriseman says the team’s proposal to ‘share’ the season between St. Pete and Montreal just struck out.

In a lengthy statement posted on Facebook, Kriseman says conversations about the Rays' immediate future are finished. The city says the team will stay at least through the current agreement that extends through the 2027 season.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter