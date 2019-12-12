PLANT CITY, Fla. — Tickets for the 2020 Florida Strawberry Festival's concerts are now on sale.

Performers include Reba McEntire, 98 Degrees, Rascal Flatts, Patti LaBelle, Lynyrd Skynrd and many more.

"Our guests always anticipate the release of the headline entertainment lineup," said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis, "and we've been working tirelessly to secure some world-class entertainment.

You can order tickets over the phone by calling 813-754-1996, at the Amscot main ticket office at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City or online.

The festival takes place Feb. 27 through March 8 in Plant City.

