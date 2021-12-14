Tickets for Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival on sale now

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The time has finally arrived! After a two-year-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival is making a comeback next year. And, tickets for the event are now on sale.
The city of Clearwater says general admission tickets will cost $12 per person. Children 3-years-old or younger are free. Discounted tickets for military personnel, police officers, firefighters, teachers and health care workers will be available for $10 at each "Frontline Fridays," which are April 8, 15 and 22, 2022. VIP tickets will cost $60.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online.
The 2022 theme is "SANDimals, An Animal Adventure" and the festival will run from April 8 to April 24 on Clearwater Beach. During the more than two-week span, 14 world-class artists will craft elaborate sand sculptures from Clearwater's internationally famous sugar sand.
The decision to make it a 17-day festival comes largely from the success of past Sugar Sand Festivals, the Easter holiday and the freedom to give guests a chance to space out their visits as the global pandemic continues.
The festival acknowledges the ongoing pandemic and said they're preparing an event that is "safe and fun for everyone." COVID-19 safety guidelines will be announced closer to the start of the festival.