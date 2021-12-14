Tickets for Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival on sale now

The 2022 theme is "SANDimals, An Animal Adventure" and the festival will run from April 8 to April 24.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The time has finally arrived! After a two-year-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival is making a comeback next year. And, tickets for the event are now on sale.

The city of Clearwater says general admission tickets will cost $12 per person. Children 3-years-old or younger are free. Discounted tickets for military personnel, police officers, firefighters, teachers and health care workers will be available for $10 at each "Frontline Fridays," which are April 8, 15 and 22, 2022. VIP tickets will cost $60.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online.

The 2022 theme is "SANDimals, An Animal Adventure" and the festival will run from April 8 to April 24 on Clearwater Beach. During the more than two-week span, 14 world-class artists will craft elaborate sand sculptures from Clearwater's internationally famous sugar sand.

The decision to make it a 17-day festival comes largely from the success of past Sugar Sand Festivals, the Easter holiday and the freedom to give guests a chance to space out their visits as the global pandemic continues.