Tiffany Trump to host 'Trump Pride' event in Tampa

It will be held in Westshore with the event kicking off at 3:30 p.m.

TAMPA, Fla — As the push for campaigning in Florida continues, the Trump campaign is relying on a less common figure to help garner support-- his daughter, Tiffany Trump.

The President's fourth child will be hosting a "Trump Pride" event in Tampa this weekend with Richard Grenell.

With Westshore as the events backdrop the event will kick-off at 3:30 p.m., according to the president's campaign.

No specific information regarding format or where in the Westshore area the event is set to take place was immediately available.

This event comes after a busy week for the Trump campaign as Donald Trump Jr., Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence and the president himself have all made appearances across the state.

Anyone interested in attending can find more information here.

What other people are reading right now: