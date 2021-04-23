Protests and progress: Community leaders address social justice, police relations in Tampa Bay

Leaders gathered Friday to discuss social justice in Tampa Bay, gave a sharp critique of local law enforcement’s progress in bridging gaps with the Black community

Just days after a jury found ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd last May, community leaders gathered Friday to discuss social justice in Tampa Bay.

The group gave sharp critiques of local law enforcement’s progress in bridging gaps with the Black community.

"We need to see an aggressive change," said Hillsborough NAACP President Yvette Lewis.

Lewis, who is part of Mayor Jane Castor’s Community Task Force on Policing, called on leaders for more action.

Lewis specifically said she would like to see more community policing, implicit bias training and programs to bridge gaps between law enforcement and the Black community.

"A lot of the police officers that are here now, they don't even understand us. They don't even know us. And by us, I mean African American people,” she said.

Political strategist Bernice Lauredan called for defunding the police, but explained that does not mean abolishing budgets.

"All it means is taking some funding and reallocating that to some social programs so that we can actually help prevent crime," she said. "When we think about what police do…what we see is normally we call the police after a crime has already happened. So, they’re not necessarily preventing crime from happening."

The conversation also zeroed in on economics -- with leaders saying the racial disparities go beyond law enforcement and into areas like jobs, housing and community development.

"If we are ever going to act as a succinct country, we are going to have to have economic equity," said Stanley Gray of the Hillsborough County Urban League.

The Tiger Bay Club says it did invite the sheriff, police chief, police union and the mayor. The sheriff and police chief had scheduling conflicts. The police union initially agreed to come but changed course.

Organizers say the mayor declined and offered the fire chief, but the Tiger Bay Club did not think that fit the nature of the conversation.