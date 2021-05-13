Tiger Woods' PopStroke coming to the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — A whole new putt-putt experience is heading for the Tampa Bay area as early as later this year.
Professional golfer Tiger Woods is bringing PopStroke, his reimagined mini-golf course business, to the Sarasota and Tampa area.
"I am very excited about our expansion plans," Tiger Woods said. "Putting is a universal part of golf that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels."
According to a press release, each new location will have a different course design and layout so that players encounter unique putting challenges at each course across the U.S.
On each property, guests will find two 18-hole putting courses made of synthetic turf, fairways, and bunkers. PopStroke locations also include a restaurant, bar, playground and outdoor game area.
Tampa Bay area golfers and mini-golf masters will have to wait a bit longer to test their skills. PopStroke is set to open in Sarasota this December, while the Tampa location has a completion date of spring/summer 2022.
You can learn more about the 'unique golf entertainment experience' here.
