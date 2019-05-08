TAMPA, Fla. — What's a better way to start the Buccaneers football season than with a free concert?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tim McGraw will play a free concert for ticket holders attending the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Raymond James Stadium.

“The start of the NFL season is one of my favorite times of the year,” said McGraw. “I love football and I’m pumped to be kicking off the NFL’s 100th season together with all the Bucs fans in Tampa.”

Fans with tickets will be allowed in at 12:30 p.m. The concert will start at 2 p.m. in the plaza above the south end zone concourse. Parking will be available at the stadium starting at 11:30 a.m.

McGraw is expected to play a variety of his top hits during the season-opening concert -- as well at halftime.

“As teams all across the league prepare to celebrate 100 years of NFL football, we wanted to usher in this historic season in unprecedented fashion,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. “This free pre-game concert with country music superstar Tim McGraw will provide an unforgettable start to the NFL’s 100th season.”

Tickets for the season-opener are available for $45 on the Buccaneers website.

The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m.

