SARASOTA, Fla. — The remains of teen Jabez Spann, who has been missing for more than a year, were found last weekend near Interstate 75 in Manatee County.

Sarasota police gave the news to Spann's family Tuesday evening before making a public announcement. Spann was last seen Sept. 4, 2017, near 22nd Street and Palamadelia Avenue in Sarasota.

Here's what we know about Jabez Spann

Sept. 18, 2017

A missing child alert was issued for Spann, 14, who had been missing since Sept. 4. He was 5 feet 9 inches and weighed around 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt.

Sept. 29, 2017

A reward of $6,000 was offered for information about Spann. The Florida Outdoor Advertising Association donated digital billboard space in Sarasota County.

Oct. 26, 2017

Agents from the FBI, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Sarasota Police Department began re-canvassing the area of North Water Tower Park and Newtown. Police said they have no new information, but were knocking on doors and talking with people in hopes of discovering new leads.

Nov. 25, 2017

According to court documents, Spann may have witnessed a murder a week before his disappearance.

WWSB reported an affidavit by Spann's grandmother and guardian said Reginald Parker, 55, told her Spann had witnessed a murder. The affidavit states Parker told Lucille Tillery that Spann witnessed the killing of Travis Combs, 31. Tillery also said Parker told her he saw Spann come out of a house yelling, "oh my God. Y'all shot him."

Parker was charged with being an accessory to murder and pleaded not guilty. He denied the conversation with Tillery took place.

Sept. 4, 2018

Spann had been missing for a year. Police renewed calls for help finding Spann and his mother reiterated that several witnesses saw him in the early morning hours of Labor Day 2017.

Law enforcement believed someone in the community knew something. A $50,000 reward was being offered.

Feb. 19, 2019

The remains of Spann were found around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 by a person working a fence line west of I-75 in a rural area of Manatee County. His remains were confirmed using dental records.

Police said they would not give an exact location, and it is not know how long the remains were there.

Police said the investigation will continue as a death investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Megan Buck or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online here.

