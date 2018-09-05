BRANDON, Fla. (WTSP) – Dozens of troopers and deputies from Highlands County escorted the body of fallen deputy William Gentry to the LifeLink Foundation in Brandon early Wednesday morning so his tissues could be processed for transplant.

LifeLink spokesperson Betsy Edwards said as many as 70 lives could be touched through Gentry’s generosity.

In addition to tissues, his kidney, liver and lungs have been confirmed as matches for transplant recipients. His corneas will also gift two people with sight.

Law enforcement will again come together at 10 a.m. to escort his body to the Polk County Medical Examiner’s office.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Sebring.

Watch: Click or tap here to view Wednesday's escort

