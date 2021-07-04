x
Titus O'Neal takes over the City of Tampa's social media

The WWE superstar is helping the city gear up for WrestleMania 37.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Wrestler Titus O'Neil attends the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2015 Upfront at The Javits Center on Thursday, May 14, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. — If you check out the City of Tampa's social media Wednesday you might notice something is different. 

That's because WWE Superstar Titus O'Neal will be firing off Tweets, Facebook posts and Instagram content from the city's handles. 

The takeover is a way to let WWE fans and the Tampa community get ready for WrestleMania 37-- where O'Neil will be a host. 

O'Neil will share his hosting duties with fellow WWE Superstar Hulk Hogan.

RELATED: Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil to host WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium

The two-night event will take place April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium. The same arena that was meant to host the grandest stage of them all last year before the pandemic scrapped those plans. 

The WWE has the event's COVID-19 safety protocols posted here.

