WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil teams up with AdventHealth to send kids to WrestleMania 37

The WWE star-studded event takes place on April 10 and 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

TAMPA, Fla. — Several Hillsborough County students and teachers were all smiles, with maybe a few happy tears, when they received an unexpected surprise -- free tickets to WrestleMania 37!

Thaddeus Bullard, aka WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil, partnered with the Bullard Family Foundation and AdventHealth to make the surprise tickets possible.

According to a release, the Bullard Family Foundation and AdventHealth currently work together to provide health care, including free physicals and health screenings, to underserved and underprivileged communities in the Tampa Bay area.

Titus O'Neil will be one of the hosts of WrestleMania, which takes place April 10 and 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Hulk Hogan will also share hosting duties.

“The ability to put smiles on faces and help families feel whole is at the core of our service and commitment to give back to our communities,” said O'Neil in a statement. “I am honored and humbled to partner with AdventHealth to provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students and teachers who otherwise would’ve missed out on witnessing WrestleMania in their hometown.”

O'Neil recently received the WWE's 2020 Warrior Award. He recently sat down virtually with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside anchor Jabari Thomas to talk about his philanthropic work.

