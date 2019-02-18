PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The family of a 2-year-old girl who was hit by a motorcyclist Sunday evening in the 7300 block of Oak Crest Drive in Port Richey said Monday the toddler is expected to recover from her injuries.

However, the circumstances of the crash left neighbors unsettled.

“I couldn't believe it was a 2-year-old. I see that little girl all the time,” said Donna Bury, who rushed outside after hearing the crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 63-year-old Buddy Kline was arrested and faces felony hit-and-run charges for leaving the scene of Sunday’s crash.

“I've seen him drive through here. He never speeds. He's a real nice guy. I can't believe he did that and tried to just run away,” said neighbor Steve Bury.

FHP officials say the toddler was in the street near a basketball hoop where other children were playing ball. Neighbors say it’s common for children to play in the street, and they have concerns about speeders in the area.

“The motorcycles and quite a few cars, too, speed through here. And I've told a few of them to slow down a couple of times, but they still do it. When nobody's around, they do it,” said Steve Bury.

“If you're driving through here, you should stop if you see a kid,” said neighbor Felix Navas. “It's common sense."

