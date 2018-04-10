DADE CITY, Fla. -- A toddler accidentally ingested bleach Thursday in Pasco County, according to emergency crews.

Pasco County Fire Rescue says first responders were dispatched to a home on Colina Drive near 14th Street in Dade City.

There, they found a 1-year-old girl who was not breathing.

The child was taken to the hospital, where her condition is considered serious.

It was not immediately clear how the toddler consumed the chemical product.

No further information was immediately released.

