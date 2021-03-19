Woman climbs to top of High Level Bridge, requires fire department rescue

The climber made it all the way to the top lanterns. According to bridge data from ODOT, the towers of the Anthony Wayne Bridge are 215 feet tall.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Anthony Wayne/High Level bridge was completely shut down for two hours overnight while Toledo fire crews rescued a climber.

A woman climbed all the way to the top of the bridge to the top lanterns late Thursday. Witnesses told us that the woman could be seen just sitting up there because she was afraid to climb back down.

According to data on the bridge from ODOT, the towers of the Anthony Wayne Bridge stand 215 feet tall.

Firefighters climbed to the top of the bridge and got the woman down. She was rescued from the bridge by being taken down by a ladder that is inside of the bridge pillars, instead of walking back down the cables.