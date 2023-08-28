Tolls to be waived in most Tampa Bay-area counties ahead of Idalia's arrival, DeSantis says

Tropical Storm Idalia is nearing hurricane strength as it continues a track toward the Gulf of Mexico.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to produce heavy rainfall and impact a portion of Florida's west coast, the Panhandle and southeast region by the middle part of the week.

But before the storm's arrival, Florida officials are figuring out ways to make people's lives easier with their evacuations or preparations.

Speaking during a news conference Monday evening, Gov. Ron DeSantis provided the latest on the state's preparations and confirmed tolls will be waived in several counties beginning early Tuesday morning.

The Florida Department of Transportation was directed by DeSantis to waive tolls starting at 4 a.m. in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Sumter counties.

"You don't need to leave the state, you don't need to drive hundreds of miles, you don't have to try to outrun the storm," DeSantis said. "If you get to a place that's higher ground in a safe structure, you can ride out the storm there and then go back to your home once the storm passes and all is clear."

Tropical Storm Idalia is nearing hurricane strength as it continues a track toward the Gulf of Mexico. Life-threatening storm surge and strong winds are becoming increasingly likely for parts of the Florida Gulf Coast.

Computer models have shifted the storm a tad farther away from the Tampa Bay coast, but it's important to stress small shifts will continue before the storm makes landfall — and parts of the region will still experience the "dirty" side of the system.

Hurricane-force wind is possible Tuesday into Wednesday, with a 4-12 foot storm surge from Tampa Bay northward. Heavy rainfall is likely, and there is the chance of tornadoes.