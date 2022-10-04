Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen hire divorce attorneys, reports say

The Super Bowl champ and the world renowned supermodel have been married since 2009.

TAMPA, Fla. — Amid rumors of a split between Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen, the two have hired divorce attorneys, multiple news outlets reported on Tuesday.

New York Post's Page Six first reported the news Tuesday morning as multiple outlets including NBC News and USA Today announced the couple retained divorce attorneys later in the day.

Brady and Bündchen wed in 2009 and have two children together. Brady also has a 15-year-old son from a previous marriage with actor Bridget Moynahan.

This all comes amid divorce rumors and a series of events including Brady missing 11 days of preseason and Bündchen's interview with Elle Magazine in which the supermodel said , "Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present."

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too," she added.

Following Brady's absence in the preseason, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said previously it's a personal issue and "that's all I can tell you."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has let out some of his frustrations with being away from the people he loves while focusing on his profession.