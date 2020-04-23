Tom Brady walks into stranger's house days after trespassing in Tampa park

The six-time Super Bowl champ and new Buccaneers quarterback joked about his awkward encounters, saying "just making myself at home."

How would you react if you were sitting in your kitchen and suddenly you look up to see Tom Brady in your house carrying duffel bags?

According to TMZ, a Tampa resident described the scene like this: "Tom Brady is in my ******* house!"

TMZ said the man lives next door to the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, and that's whose house Brady was trying to get to. This was supposed to be one of his first meetings with the coach after signing with the team.

The man told TMZ he isn't mad at Brady at all and doesn't blame him for the house mixup.

Brady retweeted TMZ's story confirming this incident: "Trespassing in parks, breaking ane entering...Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay!"

He also joked about it on Instagram.

The park trespassing comment stems from earlier this week when Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said law enforcement spotted the six-time Super Bowl champion working out in a park that was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was alone, and Castor said a staffer told him he had to leave before recognizing it was Brady.

"And everyone said Rob Gronkowski was the wild one," Castor tweeted on Thursday.

Brady, 42, just signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending 20 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots.

There's no word yet on any local mishaps from Brady bud Rob Gronkowski, another legendary Patriots player who also just moved to the area to play for the Bucs.

