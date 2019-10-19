TAMPA, Fla. — A new tornado warning has been issued for the Tampa Bay area -- this time for Polk and Hillsborough Counties.

The warning will be in effect until 11 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the affected areas are west-central Polk County and northeastern Hillsborough County.

The NWS says a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a

tornado was located around 10:23 p.m. seven miles southeast of Fish Hawk. It was moving north at 25 mph.

People living in the area are being urged to seek shelter immediately.

