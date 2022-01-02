'Toss your ex to the wolves' for Valentine's Day

T&D's Cats of the World is holding a fundraiser for Valentine's Day.

MIDDLEBURG, Pa. — T&D's Cats of the World is home to many kinds of animals. The rescue near Middleburg has been open to the public from May to September for more than 30 years.

"(The animals) stay here for the rest of their lives, so once the animals come here, this is their permanent home. The animals obviously don't know that, but I think it's a good feeling that this is their last stop," said Jennifer Mattive.

Mattive and her family run T&D's Cats of the World. For the third straight year, they are holding a special Valentine's Day fundraiser called "Toss your ex to the wolves."

"One of our volunteers is making wolf-friendly cookies, dog treats, and then we're going to write the name of the person you give us on the cookie."

For a $5 donation, you can buy one of the treats, and then they get tossed to the wolves, literally.

"It's a cute little fundraiser, and our volunteer likes to make the cookies, and the wolves have a little extra treat," Mattive said.

T&D's currently has seven wolves, all rescues.

"Most of them, if not all of them, were illegally owned and or confiscated by different government agencies and brought to live at T&D's, so they'll stay here for the rest of their lives."

Mattive says last year's event raised nearly $200. All the money goes to the animals' care.

You may either send a check made payable to:

T&D's Cats of the World,

PO Box 186,

Penns Creek, PA 17862

Please include the name(s) you wish to have on the treat in the note with your donation. This can be done on a piece of paper if you are sending a check or in the message part of PayPal.

Treats must be purchased between now and February 11.