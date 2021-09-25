Town 'n' Country man suffering from Parkinson's disease reported missing

He was last seen wearing a green button-down shirt and gray shorts, according to law enforcement.

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for 81-year-old James Cottingham who reportedly suffers from Parkinson's disease.

Deputies say he was last seen at his Town 'n' Country home near Henderson Road and Waters Avenue early Saturday morning.

Cottingham is 6'3" and has blue eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a green button-down shirt and gray shorts, according to law enforcement.