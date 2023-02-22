Employee falls from ceiling near baggage claim at TPA

It's still unclear what the worker was doing leading up to the fall.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport leaders confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay that a worker fell from the ceiling near the baggage claim on Monday night.

A spokesperson for the airport said the worker who fell was not seriously inquired. They said no other passengers were hurt. The spokesperson added they do not believe there is a safety risk for other workers after this incident.

Kelly Champion was heading down the escalator to baggage claim Monday night when she witnessed the worker fall.

"They were trying to attend to the man, and they were also concerned about a fellow passenger that was waiting on her bags. She was alright, he grazed her wheelchair as he fell through the ceiling," Champion explained.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to see if they are investigating. We are told they are looking into our request.