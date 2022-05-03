TPA and Frontier Airlines to start new international flights this summer

Travelers can expect new routes to the Caribbean and Latin American region.

TAMPA, Fla — Three new international flights to Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico will be available in June and July, Tampa International Airport announced in a news release on Tuesday.

The exact locations for the Caribbean and Latin American places include Punta Cana and Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, Montego Bay in Jamaica and San Juan in Puerto Rico.

The addition of Frontier Airlines helps TPA return to more nonstop destinations after slowing down this service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Frontier will now offer more nonstop routes from this Airport to destinations in Latin America than any other carrier," Frontier Airlines Senior Vice President of Commercial Daniel Shurz said. "We bring low fares, we bring America's youngest fleet of aircraft, and we fly 43 percent further on a gallon of gas than the average in the U.S. And now, instead of flying through a much busier, much more congested airport, you can enjoy the calm of using Tampa International."

Travelers can expect the fares to start at $99 and for each flight to differ in frequency and get to certain destinations in three hours or shorter.

"Frontier has been an important part of TPA’s recovery and growth over the past year and we’re excited to now see this partnership expand into international service for our passengers," Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano said. "We expect these flights to be extremely popular here and a welcome addition to our roster of nonstop destinations."

The Jamaican and Dominican Republic flights from Frontier are the first new international service established at TPA since OCIVID-19 impacted the world in early 2020. Since then, flights to places like London, Cancun and cities in Canada have been reinstalled.

Frontier started hiring people in the local area to fill positions in ticket agents, flight crews and baggage handling last year after they confirmed TPA as a new crew base last year.