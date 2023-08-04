Tampa airport: Airside F passengers re-screened as 'precaution'

People are asked to check with their airline for the latest flight information.

TAMPA, Florida — All passengers at Tampa International Airport's Airside F had to be re-screened by security Friday night amid concern a weapon might have made it past Transportation Security Administration personnel.

A TSA employee at the airside, which primarily serves American Airlines, thought they might have spotted a gun inside a bag as it moved through an X-ray machine, airport spokesperson Beau Zimmer said. A re-check of that bag came up empty.

"Out of an abundance of caution," the airport posted on X, the social media service formerly known as Twitter, passengers again had to go through TSA screening. Workers want to make sure the correct bag was pulled for the search, Zimmer added.

Airport police ultimately evacuated the entire airside as a precaution. There was no threat to safety, airport leaders stressed, but some arriving and departing flight schedules will be affected.

"Please check with your airline for the latest information," the airport wrote on X.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.