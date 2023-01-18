'Leave Phoebe outta this': TPA's Twitter account causes turbulence with Dallas-area airports

A Tuesday morning tweet led to a lighthearted, online feud with six airports chiming in.

TAMPA, Fla. — Eight simple words, tweeted out shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday, led to some online turbulence among airports.

"Good morning to everyone except the Dallas Cowboys," Tampa International Airport tweeted to its 83,000 followers.

Of course, this came only hours after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' disappointing playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

The Cowboys had dropped eight straight playoff games on the road, dating back to 1993, before their victory over the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay's loss also may have been the last game Tom Brady played in a Bucs uniform.

So, it's understandable that many in the Tampa Bay area are a little salty this week, and you can imagine Cowboys fans are feeling the exact opposite.

Good morning to everyone except the Dallas Cowboys — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) January 17, 2023

So, what was the response to TPA's tweet?

After a nearly seven-hour delay, the jokes started making the round-trip back to Tampa Bay.

"Green looks good on you!" Dallas Love Field airport tweeted, likely in reference to the saying "green with envy."

TPA then responded with a GIF reading, "Just take it easy man."

Dallas Love Field got the final word in here, replying "Oh, it's easy like Sunday morning over here... you know... because our team is actually playing on Sunday..."

Green looks good on you! pic.twitter.com/SOFbhbSnij — Dallas Love Field (@DallasLoveField) January 17, 2023

Minutes later, as if air traffic control was directing the effort, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) chimed in.

"Can't spell flamingo without an L," DFW tweeted. There was a follow-up tweet with an image of an upside-down flamingo, resembling the letter "L."

TPA did not seem to like that.

"LEAVE PHOEBE OUTTA THIS," TPA responded, adding that the "late comment" was "per usual." Phoebe was the name recently given to the giant pink flamingo sculpture at TPA.

LEAVE PHOEBE OUTTA THIS — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) January 17, 2023

While all of this was playing out, somewhat of an online crowd gathered to watch.

Atlanta's airport tweeted at DFW to "Play nice!"

George Bush Intercontinental Airport tweeted a GIF of a man pulling out a lawn chair and having a seat to watch.

And when one account tried to bring San Francisco International Airport into the mix, SFO simply tweeted "Howdy!"