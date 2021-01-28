Police: No foul play found in missing Venice woman's death

An autopsy report from the medical examiner's office lists Tracey Rieker's cause of death as drowning.

VENICE, Fla. — Police say investigators didn't find any signs or evidence of foul play in the death of a missing Venice woman.

Tracey Rieker was reported missing Sept. 30 after officers say her husband woke up and saw she and her SUV were gone. She hadn't taken her purse of cell phone with her, according to the department.

Rieker was ultimately found dead on Oct. 10 when she was found inside her SUV submerged in a lake near her home, according to police.

Investigators say they didn't find evidence of "criminal activity" or malfunction that resulted in the SUV entering the lake.

According to officers, an autopsy report from the medical examiners office listed her cause of death as drowning. And, the report didn't show evidence of trauma or impairment, the department said.

Investigators say they learned Rieker had a mental illness they say she left untreated despite doctors' recommendations. According to the department, she displayed "erratic behavior" prior to her disappearance and death.

Rieker was determined to have acted alone and drove her SUV into the lake, which led to her death, according to investigators. However, police say they aren't sure if Rieker deliberately drove into the lake or if it was "an unintentional consequence of her altered mental state."

Because of this, the medical examiner's office says her manner of death is undetermined, police say.