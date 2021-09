It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded Friday afternoon to a deadly crash on SR-589/Veterans Expressway in Hillsborough County.

A tractor trailer and SUV collided in the northbound lanes, just north of Hillsborough Avenue.

It happened around 1:20 p.m.

All northbound lanes were temporarily closed at Hillsborough Avenue. And, troopers urged drivers to avoid the area.