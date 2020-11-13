Crash knocks down power pole, blocks intersection in Pinellas Park

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A downed traffic pole has blocked the intersection of 49th Street North and 140th Avenue in Pinellas Park.
Pinellas Park police say the power pole crash was reported just after 7:30 a.m. Friday. Police aren't sure if it is storm-related. No injuries have been reported.
Only one lane in both northbound and southbound directions of 49th Street is open to drivers.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
