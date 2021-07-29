FHP: Man hit by train, hospitalized with serious injuries

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital after he was hit by a train Thursday afternoon in Clearwater.
According to FHP, it happened at 4:12 p.m. on the railroad tracks adjacent to SR-590 and McMullen Booth Road.
Troopers say the man was walking on the railroad tracks and didn't see the CSX freight train traveling westbound. The train hit him.
FHP says the man has serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
