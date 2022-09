It happened near N. Alexander Street and W. Sam Allen Road.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and fire rescue were investigating a partial collision between a train and truck in Plant City Wednesday night.

It happened at around 9 p.m. near N. Alexander Street and West Sam Allen Road. According to the sheriff's office, the pickup truck was clipped by the freight train.

The driver in the truck did not suffer any injuries as a result of the impact.