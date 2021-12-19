Here's when your trash will be collected for Christmas, New Year's holidays

Before you roll out your bins to the curb or haul your trash to the landfill, check the schedules for your city and county.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With Christmas less than a week away and New Year's right around the corner, it's important to know if your garbage pickup will be affected.

So, before you roll out your bins to the curb or haul your trash to the landfill, take a moment to look at these schedules for your city and county.

On Christmas Eve, the landfill closes at 2:30 p.m. It's closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

The Hardee County Landfill will be closed On Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

The landfill will be closed on Christmas Day and will reopen Dec. 27. It will be closed again on New Year's Day and will reopen on Jan. 3.

Regular collection will happen on Dec. 24 and Dec. 26, but will not happen on Christmas Day. On New Year's Day, only normally scheduled recycling collection will happen.

If you live in the city and your garbage collection is Thursday or Friday, the holidays will affect your pickup day. Thursday and Friday collection will run a day early for the weeks of Christmas and New Year's.

The week of Dec. 20, Thursday collection will happen on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Friday collection will happen a day earlier on Thursday, Dec. 23.

Similarly, for the week of Dec. 27, Thursday collection will happen on Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Friday collection will happen on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Trash collection won't be affected for people living in unincorporated Manatee County. For specific cities and areas within Manatee County, click here.

On Friday, Dec. 24, the Pasco County Resource Recovery Facility, West Pasco Class III and the East Pasco Transfer Station will be closed to the public, but open for licensed commercial haulers.

On Christmas Day, all will be closed to the public and licensed haulers.

Similarly, on Dec. 31, the facilities will be closed to the public but open to licensed haulers.

On New Year's Day, they will all be closed to everyone. The facilities will reopen on Jan. 3.

For cities, municipalities or unincorporated parts of the county, click here for more information.

The week of Christmas, Thursday collections will be made on Wednesday and Friday collections will be made on Thursday. Monday and Tuesday collections remain the same.

The week of New Year's Day, Thursday collections will be made on Wednesday. Friday collections will be on Thursday.

No changes to any residential collection services on either Christmas Day or New Year's Day.

No changes to any residential collection services on either Christmas Day or New Year's Day.