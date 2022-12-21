When will trash be collected for Christmas and New Year's?

Take a look at the list of cities and counties to see how the trash schedule will resume throughout the holidays.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday trash schedule can be hard to keep track of and with Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, who knows when to put the trash can out on the curb?

All counties across the Tampa Bay area will not be picking up trash on the two holidays, but the days to resume are different.

Take a look at the list of cities and counties to see how the trash schedule will resume throughout the holidays.

Citrus County

The landfill is open until 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, and is completely closed on Christmas Day.

The landfill is closed on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, and is open until 2:30 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Garbage pickup will continue under its normal schedule.

Hernando County

All Hernando County solid waste facilities will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day therefore there will be no curbside trash, yard waste or recycling pickup on the two holidays, the county said.

However, the county acknowledged that during the holidays there is an increase in trash and recycling volume, so Republic Services will be working "extra hard" to ensure that all customers' trash is picked up. Residents should place their trash curbside at 6 a.m.

Neighbors should know that it's possible your trash or recycling could be picked up earlier or later than usual. Trucks will be running later into the evening beyond normal hours. Drop-off locations for trash are available at all Hernando County solid waste facilities outside of Christmas and New Year's Day.

Highlands County

The landfill in Highlands County will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas. It will reopen the following day.

As far as pickup goes, Monday's trash collection will be collected on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday's pickup will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The county will follow the same structure for New Year's Day and the days to follow.

Hillsborough County

Throughout most of Hillsborough County, the county plans to go by its regular schedule before and after the holiday.

Tampa

Ahead of Christmas Day, Thursday collections will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 21, one day earlier. And Friday's collection will take place one day earlier on Thursday, Dec. 22.

The next week, Monday's trash pickup will be collected on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday's pickup will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

There will be no collection on Monday, Jan. 2, and normal collections will resume the following days.

Manatee County

Across the majority of Manatee County, the county does not plan on making any changes to the Christmas and New Year's day garbage collection. All collections will occur on the regular collection days, the county says.

Bradenton

Garbage and yard waste pickup will be pushed back one day with Monday's collection happening Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday's pickup on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The same structure will apply for the next week after New Year's Day.

Pasco County

Garbage collection will not be picked up on Christmas Day or New Year's Day, the county says. Trash pickup will occur on the next scheduled pickup day.

Pinellas County

Trash collection in the majority of Pinellas County will not be picked up on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Clearwater

The day after Christmas in Clearwater will not be impacted by the holiday. However, trash pickup on Monday, Jan. 2, will be done on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Tuesday's collection will be completed the following day, Jan. 4.

Largo

Christmas Day will be observed on Monday, therefore trash collection will be moved to Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday pickup will move to Wednesday. The same will apply for the following week after New Year's Day.

St. Petersburg

In St. Petersburg, Christmas Day is observed on Monday, Dec. 26. Monday collections will be made on Tuesday and Tuesday collections will be made on Wednesday, the city says. Thursday and Friday collections will run as normal. New Year's Day will be observed on Monday, Jan. 2 and follow the same schedule.

Polk County

Christmas Day and New Year's Day fall on a Sunday, therefore residential collection will not be impacted, the county says. Routes will run as normal.

Sarasota County

All solid waste collections, including the Central County Landfill, the Citizens' Convenience Center and the Chemical Collection Centers will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 1.