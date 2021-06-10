Treasure Island warns beachgoers to fill in holes on the beach

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Don't leave holes on the beach.
That's the message Treasure Island leaders have for beachgoers.
The city tweeted Thursday, saying it has been seeing more holes left on the beaches. That can be dangerous for people and sea turtles, the city said.
It also asked people to collapse any sandcastles they build before leaving, too.
Besides its message to those enjoying its beaches, the city also has other efforts it is trying as a way to protect sea turtle babies.
In April, it installed eight sea turtle-friendly lights along Gulf Boulevard to help reduce a serious problem for the species in the area.
What problem is that? Sea turtle hatchlings use moonlight to guide them back to the water but often get disoriented by artificial lights and end up crawling into roads or neighborhoods.
These new lights are designed to limit that artificial glare and avoid the thousands of preventable sea turtle deaths that occur between May and October each year.
What other people are reading right now:
- Lightning will face New York Islanders in Stanley Cup Semifinals
- Tampa teen believes cryptocurrency is the future of finance
- Firefighters discover body while fighting grass fire near Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- Coughing at a Pinellas County beach? Red tide could be why
- Man identified 27 years after body found in Florida woods
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter