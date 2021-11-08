Roadway work begins on Treasure Island Causeway

There will be lane closures throughout the week.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — On Monday, crews began work on a major roadway located on Treasure Island in order to install new drainage infrastructure, city leaders say.

According to the city of Treasure Island, crews are conducting roadway and drainage improvements to the East Treasure Island Causeway throughout the week of Nov. 8. Because of the construction work, the southern eastbound lane of the west Treasure Island Causeway will be closed all week – the lane is located just after the first bridge to Paradise Boulevard.

The $2.3 million project aims to improve the quality of water that is discharged to Boca Ciega Bay through bioswales that will be constructed on the outer edges of the roadway. Crosswalks near the 79th Street intersection will also be improved for pedestrians. There will also be Florida-friendly landscaping along the bioswales to help with nutrient uptake from collected stormwater.

City leaders say the full installation project will be done in phases in order to minimize road closures.

The project is expected to be completed by May 2022, according to the city.