Treasure Island Fire Rescue adopts beagle rescued from Virginia breeding facility

Captain, the 8-month-old beagle, will serve as a therapy dog for the first responders.
Credit: Treasure Island Fire Rescue
Treasure Island Fire Rescue adopts 8-month-old beagle, Captain. The dog is one of nearly 4,000 dogs rescued from a Virginia mass-breeding facility where the dogs were bred for experimentation.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Say hello to Captain, Treasure Island Fire Rescue's newest member of Station 24. 

The fire department adopted the beagle who was recently rescued from a Virginia breeding facility that bred thousands of beagles for research and experimentation. The Humane Society of Tampa Bay received 15 of them just last week. 

The 8-month-old beagle loves belly rubs and has giant adorable floppy ears, the fire station says. 

Firefighters at Treasure Island Fire Rescue thought to get a station dog when they saw the reports of the beagles being rescued and needing a new home. 

Captain will serve as a therapy dog to Treasure Island first responders. He'll also tag along to public education events and become the fire department's official mascot. 

