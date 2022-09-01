Treasure Island Fire Rescue adopts beagle rescued from Virginia breeding facility

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Say hello to Captain, Treasure Island Fire Rescue's newest member of Station 24.
The fire department adopted the beagle who was recently rescued from a Virginia breeding facility that bred thousands of beagles for research and experimentation. The Humane Society of Tampa Bay received 15 of them just last week.
The 8-month-old beagle loves belly rubs and has giant adorable floppy ears, the fire station says.
Firefighters at Treasure Island Fire Rescue thought to get a station dog when they saw the reports of the beagles being rescued and needing a new home.
Captain will serve as a therapy dog to Treasure Island first responders. He'll also tag along to public education events and become the fire department's official mascot.