Treasure Island Fire Rescue hosts children's life jacket giveaway

According to a news release, the purpose of the event is to prevent water tragedies and to teach about water safety.

Example video title will go here for this video

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — (Editor's note: The video above is from an earlier report on swimming safety.)

Treasure Island Fire Rescue and Safe Kids Worldwide are teaming up to host a children's life jacket giveaway event on July 25.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Caddy's Treasure Island, 9000 W. Gulf Boulevard. According to a news release, the purpose of the event is to prevent water tragedies and to teach about water safety.

Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death in the United States among children 1 to 4 years old and the third leading cause of unintentional death among children, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the state leads the nation in yearly boating deaths.