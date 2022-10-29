Trick or treat: Halloween events around the Tampa Bay area

Here's a round-up of spooky events that spans from Davenport to St. Pete!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Whether you’re looking to get your fill of candy or to show off ghoulish costumes, we’ve got you covered on Halloween events around the Tampa Bay area!

Check out a couple of events going on this weekend down below.

Halloween on Central

If you’re in St. Pete and want to go to “Halloween on Central," streets will be shut down to vehicle traffic so you can take a full walking tour of the spooky activities. With this 22-block event, visitors can expect event-wide trick or treating, Zombie Mob flash dances, haunted houses, and costume contests (for humans or furry friends!). The event will be from noon until 5 p.m on Oct. 30.

To find out more, click here.

Teal-O-Ween Party

For families in Hillsborough County who are looking for an allergy-friendly Halloween, Tampa Food Allergy Support and Education is hosting a “Teal-O-Ween Party” with crafts, games, non-food trick-or-treat stations and pumpkin giveaways. Tickets are $5 per child and must be purchased in advance.

The event will be from 2-4 p.m. on Oct. 30. To find out more, click here.

PAL-oween Party

Families in Lakeland can head to the “PAL-oween Party” hosted at the LakelandPAL Youth Complex for trunk-or-treat stations, a photo area, food, a haunted house and more!

The event will run from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 30. To find out more, click here.

Sensory-Friendly Halloween Spree

Glazer Children’s Museum will host a “Sensory-Friendly Halloween Spree” on the Sunday before Halloween. The event will have indoor trick-or-treating, and Halloween-themed activities with the museum’s lights and sounds turned down — along with other sensory adaptations.

This event will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Oct. 30. To find out more, click here.

Spooky Halloween & Trunk or Treat

In Davenport, have your candy bag ready for the “Spooky Halloween & Trunk or Treat” event! There will be games, contests, prizes and more.