TAMPA, Fla. — Halloween is one of the most anticipated nights of the year because...what's better than free candy?

There are some things to look out for if you're heading out with your kids tonight. We checked in with child wellness and safety expert Michelle Sterling at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital with some things to look out for:

Make sure your kids can see and can be seen. Give them glow sticks, flashing lights to wear or something reflective.

Check through their Halloween candy before giving it to them. Throw away anything with rips, tears, anything homemade or anything that can be unwrapped and re-wrapped.

Make sure your kids are only going to homes that are familiar to them. Accompany your trick-or-treaters even if they're old enough to go alone.

If you're driving tonight, make sure you're keeping your car free of distractions. Drive five miles slower than the posted speed limit so you can react if kids dart out in front of your car.

There are warnings spreading online to watch out for CBD or THC-laced candy. This is highly unlikely, because edibles are not often individually packaged and can be pricey. Nonetheless, still check your kid's candy bin before handing it over.

Some other things to do to make sure everyone is safe while going door to door for candy:

Make sure your child can see through their mask, try face paint as an alternative

Look both ways before crossing the street and cross at marked crosswalks when possible

Never walk near lit candles, costumes can easily catch on fire

Only visit well-lit homes

What other people are reading right now: