Family remembers three-year-old girl killed in Friday shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just two days after a three-year-old girl was killed in a shooting, family members are remembering her life.

The family of Trinity Randolph said she was the perfect angel and was super smart.

Trinity’s aunt, Tenisha Porter, said she had a special light about her and was overall a beautiful person.

Police said the little girl and her 21-year-old father Brandon Waddles were shot in the Jacobs neighborhood Friday afternoon.

When officers arrived at the location, they found Waddles dead at the scene. Trinity was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital where she later died.

“It just breaks my heart to see my daughter cry, cry, cry – can’t sleep – cry and cry all night, screaming for her daughter and she has no business to feel that way,” Trinity’s grandfather Tyronn Howlett said.

Rapper and actor Master P announced Saturday he would pay for Trinity’s funeral.

He released a statement Sunday morning.

“Myself and Christopher 2X for 10 years plus have been raising awareness on reckless shootings and the impact on children and their families across the country – now 3-year-old Trinity and her father. I will always do my part in Louisville and across the country to keep sounding the alarm bell on this problem. The question becomes how "loud" will we be for Trinity and other kids who are unfortunately in harm’s way of constant gunfire. Please do your part to "Let The Kids Grow."

Community activist Christopher 2X with Game Changers said the city's homicide total stands at 98 as of Sunday.

He said within the last 16 days there have been 17 homicides, something the city hasn't seen.

Louisville Metro Police do not have any suspects in this case as the investigation continues.

If you have any information on this case or any others, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

