PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Two Florida Highway Patrol troopers saved a man on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Steve Gaskins says a man was standing on the northbound Skyway Bridge wall when Trooper Tabarie Sullivan approached him.

Sullivan started trying to help the man off of the wall and tried to put handcuffs on him to detain him. An off-duty trooper, FHP Capt. Richard Benton, saw what was happening and stopped to help.

Both troopers were able to successfully detain the man without further incident. He was later Baker acted.

Way to go, troopers!

If you have suicidal thoughts, contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

Here are some additional resources:

Related: Considering suicide or know someone who is? There is help

Previous: Why hasn't FDOT added netting to prevent suicides on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge?

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.