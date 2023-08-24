How to be prepared ahead of possible tropical development

Another sales tax holiday for tools related to hurricane preparedness will begin this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Florida — As a potential area of development in the tropics is being watched closely, you have another chance to stock up and save money on supplies.

Florida's second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starts on Aug. 26 as the peak of hurricane season nears.

However, as first responders have advised, it's a good idea to have your plan and kits in place at any point during the hurricane season.

Each plan will look different for each family, but it's important to note your evacuation zone. Those living in low-lying areas, on barrier islands and mobile home parks are vulnerable.

Ensuring you have the proper supplies and a plan in case of an incoming storm can ease worry, but more importantly, help you survive the brunt of a disaster.

"If you wait until the storm, you're kind of at the mercy of whatever we can get as a retail," Cody Haynes, store manager at Northern Tool in Tampa, said.

Lines at hardware stores and groceries tend to get busy days before an anticipated storm and supplies aren't readily available after.

It's also important to consider ensuring your home is prepared in order to mitigate the effects of damage.

Keeping loose items away from your windows, checking for leaks, taking pictures and videos for documentation, and keeping important items off the floor are among the things to consider.

It may also be time to review your home insurance policy and check whether you live in a flood zone.

The second sales tax holiday runs Saturday, Aug. 26 until Friday, Sept. 8.

Here are some of the items eligible for Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday: