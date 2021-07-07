FWC: Too early to say if dead fish washed up by Tropical Storm Elsa were killed by red tide

TAMPA, Fla. — Wednesday afternoon workers with the city of Tampa were out along Bayshore raking up debris and dead fish – a lot of dead fish.



The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI) says it is too early to say if the fish were killed by red tide and washed up in the storm, but FWC has seen recent ride tide fish kills along Bayshore.



Last week, they confirmed that red tide was to blame for stingrays floating in the water next to the sidewalk.



The fish kills make sense as the red tide report from FWC has shown higher concentrations in Hillsborough Bay.



Whether the winds from Tropical Storm Elsa were able to push red tide cells out farther into the gulf or brought them in closer to shore, it’s too early to say.