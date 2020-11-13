Families begin to pick up the pieces with help of Red Cross after Tropical Storm Eta

The Red Cross' damage assessment team was at Twin City Mobile Home Park where multiple homes were flooded.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Stuck in the wake of Tropical Storm Eta, are neighborhoods dealing with flooding and damage.

The Red Cross stepped up to help assess and eventually address that damage. One crew focused on the Gandy area, especially at the Twin City Mobile Home Park, where there were rescues Wednesday night.

Tonya Farmer stayed in her home with her animals as the flood water licked at her doorstep.

“You can't control it ever," said an exasperated Farmer.

Neighbors in the community worked together to help each other out.

People like David Casey had flooding around his property. Casey's car was filled with feet of water and was moved several feet by the storm surge. Even so, he was grateful it wasn't worse.

"It didn't get in the house. That would have been a disaster," Casey said. "And a lot of my neighbors weren't so lucky.”

Erin Roth wasn’t so lucky.

“Just the water kept going and going and going; and you were like, 'Oh God, please stop,'” explained Roth.

Her sister’s room was totally flooded, and so were other parts of the house. She lost shoes, clothes, a dresser and a brand new mattress.

Roth is hoping for some help from the Red Cross.

A disaster assessment team came to the neighborhood to talk to people and make a record of the damage.

“We help with replacing things like food, clothing, medications, medical equipment," said Pamela Harris, a public affairs volunteer with the Red Cross.

After the Red Cross disaster assessment teams finish, their data is sent to the recovery department, which helps to get neighbors the help they need.

Roth is hoping that some of the help comes her way.

What other people are reading right now:

